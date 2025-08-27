$41.400.03
Szijjártó announced when gas supplies to Hungary will resume after Ukraine's attacks on the Druzhba oil pipeline

Kyiv • UNN

 • 692 views

The damage to the Druzhba oil pipeline in Ukraine was extensive, but Hungary expects supplies to resume in test mode as early as the next day. Minister Szijjártó discussed the situation with a representative of the Russian Federation and urged Ukraine not to attack the pipeline.

Szijjártó announced when gas supplies to Hungary will resume after Ukraine's attacks on the Druzhba oil pipeline

The damage caused by Ukraine to the Druzhba oil pipeline was so extensive that restoration work will take several days. Deliveries to Hungary will resume in test mode the next day, said the country's Minister of Foreign Affairs Péter Szijjártó, writes UNN.

Details

"The damage caused by the Ukrainian missile and drone attack on the Druzhba oil pipeline transshipment point was so extensive that restoration work will take several days," Szijjártó said.

Szijjártó added that he discussed the situation by phone with Russian Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin, who noted that after significant efforts, a technological solution was found that would allow oil supplies to Hungary to resume the next day, initially in test mode and with smaller volumes.

"Commercial reserves in Hungary are still available, so the strategic reserve has not yet had to be used. At the same time, I still consider it scandalous that some domestic political and media figures justify the Ukrainians who shelled the pipeline, while the European Commission only sends messages that 'there is no risk to supply security,'" Szijjártó noted.

Péter Szijjártó at the same time stated that Hungary calls on Ukraine not to attack the oil pipeline to Hungary in the future and not to jeopardize the energy supply security of this country.

Addition

Péter Szijjártó stated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy used the national holiday to threaten Budapest. Szijjártó called on Zelenskyy to stop threats and attacks on energy security.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha responded to Hungarian Minister Szijjártó's criticism regarding Zelenskyy's statements. Sybiha called on Hungary to diversify energy resources and become independent from Russia.

Olga Rozgon

