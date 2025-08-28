Szijjártó announced entry ban for military officer over damage to "Druzhba": Sybiha reacted sharply, promising reciprocal actions

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó announced this morning Budapest's decision to ban military entry into Hungary in response to the damage to the Druzhba oil pipeline. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha sharply reacted to this message after Russia's night terrorist attack, noting that Ukraine will take reciprocal actions, writes UNN.

In response to the latest Ukrainian strike on the Druzhba oil pipeline, the Hungarian government has decided to ban the commander of the responsible military unit from entering Hungary and the entire Schengen area. - Szijjártó wrote.

He stated that "Ukraine knows well that the Druzhba pipeline is vital for Hungary's and Slovakia's energy supply, and that such strikes harm us much more than Russia." "Anyone who attacks our energy security and sovereignty must be prepared for the consequences," the Hungarian Foreign Minister wrote.

How shameless to publish this after the brutal attack by the terrorist state of Russia. Péter, if the Russian pipeline is more important to you than the Ukrainian children Russia killed this morning, then this is moral decay. Hungary is on the wrong side of history. We will take reciprocal actions. - reacted Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha.

