Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
563 out of 598 drones and 26 out of 31 Russian missiles were neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of two "Kinzhal" missiles
Russia attacked Ukrzaliznytsia rolling stock: a number of trains are running on a changed route
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Popular Instagram blogger fined UAH 4.8 million for illegal online casino advertising: lawyer commented
"We invite a Russian agent to our home": military observer on the scandalous decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8 helicopters
Car care in autumn: what you need to know
In Ukraine, men up to and including 22 years old are allowed to travel abroad - government decree
Ukraine prepares for autumn COVID-19 surge: does the Ministry of Health predict a lockdown
In Kharkiv region, Russia has no success in advancing deep into Ukraine - Demchenko
Szijjártó announced entry ban for military officer over damage to "Druzhba": Sybiha reacted sharply, promising reciprocal actions

Kyiv • UNN

Hungary has banned the entry of a military unit commander after the attack on the "Druzhba" oil pipeline. Ukraine promises reciprocal actions in response to this decision.

Szijjártó announced entry ban for military officer over damage to "Druzhba": Sybiha reacted sharply, promising reciprocal actions

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó announced this morning Budapest's decision to ban military entry into Hungary in response to the damage to the Druzhba oil pipeline. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha sharply reacted to this message after Russia's night terrorist attack, noting that Ukraine will take reciprocal actions, writes UNN.

In response to the latest Ukrainian strike on the Druzhba oil pipeline, the Hungarian government has decided to ban the commander of the responsible military unit from entering Hungary and the entire Schengen area.

- Szijjártó wrote.

He stated that "Ukraine knows well that the Druzhba pipeline is vital for Hungary's and Slovakia's energy supply, and that such strikes harm us much more than Russia." "Anyone who attacks our energy security and sovereignty must be prepared for the consequences," the Hungarian Foreign Minister wrote.

How shameless to publish this after the brutal attack by the terrorist state of Russia. Péter, if the Russian pipeline is more important to you than the Ukrainian children Russia killed this morning, then this is moral decay. Hungary is on the wrong side of history. We will take reciprocal actions.

- reacted Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Andriy Sybiha
Péter Szijjártó
Slovakia
Hungary
Ukraine