Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó stated that Ukraine allegedly attacked the infrastructure of the Turkish Stream gas pipeline in Russia, which supplies gas to Hungary. He wrote about this on the social network X, reports UNN.

Ukraine attacked the infrastructure of "Turkish Stream" in Russia, which guarantees gas supplies to Hungary - Szijjártó said.

According to him, without this gas pipeline, it would be impossible to ensure stable gas supplies to the country.

Without "Turkish Stream", Hungary simply cannot be reliably supplied with gas from a geographical and physical point of view - wrote the head of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry.

Szijjártó also stated that Ukraine's blocking of oil transportation through the "Druzhba" oil pipeline, as well as the attack on "Turkish Stream", allegedly pose a threat to Hungary's sovereignty.

The Ukrainian blockade of oil through the "Druzhba" pipeline and this strike on "Turkish Stream" are serious attacks on our sovereignty - he added.

Addition

As Russian media reported, Russian energy giant Gazprom announced on March 11 an air attack on its facilities that supplied the Turkish Stream gas pipeline. In particular, the Russkaya compressor station in the Krasnodar Krai.

