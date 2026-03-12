Syrskyi: UAV interceptor platoons being created in Ukrainian Armed Forces units

The war has entered a new stage, and the increasing length of "kill zones" is a consequence of the growing capabilities of attack UAVs. This was stated by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, writes UNN.

To win this war of technologies, Ukraine needs to increase the pace of developing effective unmanned systems, their procurement for the army, and their use on the battlefield. - Syrskyi wrote following a meeting on the development of unmanned systems.

According to him, during the meeting, intelligence reported that this year the Russians are accelerating the creation of UAV units, trying to influence the course of hostilities, particularly in the southern directions, where our enemy is losing initiative and territories. By April 1, Russia plans to increase the number of unmanned system troops to 101,000 servicemen.

In total, in February, our drones hit more than 105.2 thousand enemy targets. Of these, a quarter were accounted for by the Unmanned Systems Forces group of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to maintain an advantage in the use of multi-rotor FPV drones, although the Russians have already acquired the ability to produce more than 19,000 FPV drones per day. - the report says.

In addition, the Defense Forces are developing their own direction of fiber-optic controlled FPV drones. Ukrainian drones hit about 4.2 thousand enemy pilot positions in a month.

Also, to counter enemy attack drones, UAV interceptor platoons are being created in the Armed Forces units. Their task is to destroy FPV drones, quadcopters, enemy attack drones, and improve logistics for our troops. Anti-drone guns, electronic warfare equipment, net launchers, etc., are used.

Separately, I want to emphasize the importance of developing the direction of ground robotic systems. Last month, they performed more than 2.3 thousand tasks - mostly logistical, but there are also engineering and combat ones. - Syrskyi emphasized.

In addition, during the meeting, reports were presented on the development of electronic warfare, the training of UAV pilots, and interceptor drones.

Set new tasks for the development of unmanned systems structures. Gave instructions on solving problematic issues and providing units and training centers. - summarized the commander-in-chief.

