Syrskyi: Drones became the basis of the success of the Armed Forces of Ukraine – over 23,000 enemy targets destroyed in July

Unmanned systems in the Ukrainian army are no longer an auxiliary force, but a key factor in gaining an advantage over the enemy. This was stated by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi after the completion of the monthly meeting on the development of unmanned capabilities.

He wrote about this on his Facebook page, UNN reports.

Details

In July, Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces (UAS) destroyed over 23,400 targets, including 5,134 Russian military personnel, Syrskyi reported. FPV drones and night bomber drones proved to be the most effective, and their effectiveness continues to grow.

Unmanned systems have become an integral part of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and, in cooperation with infantry and artillery, a guarantor of success in deterring the enemy - emphasized the commander-in-chief.

The meeting focused on tactical analysis, experience exchange, and the presentation of innovative solutions. In particular, commanders of the 59th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade's UAS unit, the 429th Separate UAS Battalion "Achilles," and the State Border Guard Service's UAS "Phoenix" reported on unconventional approaches.

"Birds of Madyar," "Achilles," and "Phoenix" were recognized as leaders in combat operations, demonstrating high effectiveness in destroying enemy personnel. Special attention was paid to new directions – the formation of units of robotic ground complexes that have both combat and logistical functions.

A report on the implementation of the MiddleStrike attack drone project with a range of up to 120 km, as well as promising developments of other innovative systems, was also heard.

Syrskyi outlined the key tasks for the near future: building up unmanned potential, increasing technological superiority at the front, and, most importantly, preserving the lives of Ukrainian soldiers.

Recall

