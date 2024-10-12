Syrsky congratulated military chaplains on their professional holiday
Kyiv • UNN
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi congratulated military chaplains on their professional holiday. He emphasized the important role of chaplains in maintaining the morale of the military and called on clergymen of all faiths to join the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, congratulated the spiritual mentors of the defenders of Ukraine on the Day of the Military Chaplain. He said this on Facebook, according to UNN.
Dear spiritual mentors of the defenders of Ukraine! I sincerely congratulate you on the Day of the Military Chaplain! Today it is impossible to imagine the Defense Forces of Ukraine without chaplains. You are an integral part of our struggle for freedom and independence. At a time when our soldiers are heroically fighting on the battlefield, you have become soldiers of the spiritual front, the personification of faith and hope. Your ministry is the spiritual support that accompanies our soldiers, instilling in their souls hope and love, faith in God, and belief in our common victory,
As the general emphasized, Ukraine demonstrates to the world a unique experience of interfaith peace and cooperation.
The slogan of Ukrainian chaplains is "To be there for you". To be close to every Ukrainian defender on the front line and in the rear, in hospitals with the wounded, next to veterans, to take care of the families of soldiers. Thank you for being with us! Thank you for being with us!
He also called on "spiritual fathers of all faiths to join the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
Syrsky discusses with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff the implementation of the military component of the Ukrainian victory plan08.10.24, 11:13 • 12032 views