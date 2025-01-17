Syria is ready to deploy UN forces in the buffer zone where Israeli troops are now

The new Syrian government has said it is ready to consider deploying UN peacekeepers along the border with Israel. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.



Details

The de facto leader of Syria, Ahmad al-Sharaa, has said that he would agree to the deployment of a UN peacekeeping force in the buffer zone with Israel.

He also added that Israel's advancement in the region was linked to the presence of Iranian forces and Hezbollah, but after the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad's regime, in his opinion, these forces no longer have any influence.

Now Israel is using certain pretexts to advance into Syrian regions, in particular into the buffer zone - said Al Sharaa.

The Israeli military occupied a buffer zone on the Golan Heights in early December, arguing that the 1974 disengagement agreement with Syria was no longer in effect due to the withdrawal of Syrian troops. The IDF also occupied the slopes of Mount Hermon on the Syrian side.

Recall

In December, Ahmad al-Sharaa, after the ouster of the Assad regime, accused Israel of using false pretenses for attacks. Syria's new leadership declared its intention to avoid conflict and focus on rebuilding the country.