Syniehubov on the Borivske direction: more enemy shelling, the issue of forced evacuation of children is being considered

The number of hostile attacks has increased in the Borivske direction in Kharkiv region, and the possibility of forced evacuation of children from 5 settlements of the "orange zone" is being considered, said Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv RMA, on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Regarding the situation in the Borivsk sector. We observe an increase in the number of occupants' attacks. The enemy destroys civilian infrastructure, strikes at logistics facilities, and tries to find weaknesses in our defense," Syniehubov said on Telegram.

Therefore, he said, there is a need to protect civilians as much as possible, especially families with children.

"Currently, a total of 580 children live in the Borivska community. We are considering the possibility of forced evacuation of 33 children from 5 settlements of the "orange zone": Zagryzove, Bohuslavka, Shiykivka, Maliivka, Nova Kruglyakivka. We will consider this issue at the Regional Defense Council," said the head of the RMA.

In addition, he said, 10 orphans and children deprived of parental care were evacuated from the community. Of these, 3 children were evacuated to Volyn region, 2 children to Kharkiv, 4 children to Izyum, and 1 child to Zakarpattia region.

"The enemy is losing personnel, but freshly mobilized men arrive every week. The occupants' attempts are not working, as the Ukrainian Armed Forces are holding their positions. The situation in Kharkiv region remains tense, but Ukrainian defenders continue to take measures to strengthen their defense," emphasized Syniehubov.

Recall

The Ukrainian Defense Forces commented on the information about a possible enemy offensive on the village of Borova in Kharkiv region, noting that there is no need to panic now, as Ukrainian soldiers are ready for any development of events and will give an adequate response in that direction.