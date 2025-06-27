$41.590.08
Exclusives
Sybiha: “Only in April this year, Russia earned about $13 billion from the sale of energy resources”

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1070 views

Russia continues to receive significant revenues from the sale of oil, gas, and energy resources, earning about $13 billion in April alone. This exceeds its daily expenditures on aggression against Ukraine, while Russian missiles and drones contain foreign components.

Sybiha: “Only in April this year, Russia earned about $13 billion from the sale of energy resources”

Moscow still receives significant revenues for the war against Ukraine, particularly from the sale of oil, gas, and energy resources, from which it earned $13 billion in revenue in April alone.

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, during the press conference "Fair Play: How to make sanctions work", as reported by a correspondent of UNN.

Details

Unfortunately, Moscow still receives significant revenues for its imperialist war. Often not only through trade with third countries, but also with participants of the sanctions coalition. In particular, Russian oil, gas, and related products, which provide up to 50% of revenues to Russia's federal budget, continue to enter European markets. They continue to enter through loopholes and indirect channels. In April alone this year, Russia earned about $13 billion from the sale of energy resources. Moreover, one day of the Kremlin's aggression costs approximately $1 billion. That is, Russia still earns significantly more than it spends on genocidal aggression in Ukraine

- Sybiha said.

According to him, attacks on peaceful Ukrainians, civilian infrastructure and residential areas, which are becoming increasingly massive, indicate that Russia still finds access to critically important components: raw materials, equipment and software.

Based on the analysis of fragments of Russian missiles and drones, we constantly find foreign components manufactured in at least 19 countries around the world. Russia must be cut off from critical components for the defense industry. This is one of the elements of coercion to peace. Therefore, it is very important that all our allies use their full sanctions potential and tools to stop the further militarization of the Russian economy

- Sybiha added.

Recall

Oil prices on Friday were heading for their sharpest weekly decline since March 2023, as the absence of significant supply disruptions due to the Iranian-Israeli conflict led to the evaporation of any risk premium.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

