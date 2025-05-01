Sybiha had a conversation with Kallas: they discussed preparations for the visit of EU foreign ministers to Ukraine on May 9

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha had a conversation with the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas. Sybiha wrote about this on the social network "X", reports UNN.

Details

The parties discussed Ukraine-EU relations, coordination of steps ahead of important international events, and preparation for the visit of EU foreign ministers to Ukraine on May 9.

Sybiha informed Kallas about the signing of the Agreement on the establishment of the Ukrainian-American Investment Fund for Reconstruction. He called this event an important milestone in the Ukrainian-American strategic partnership aimed at strengthening Ukraine's economy and security.

It was a pleasure to talk to Kaja Kallas to discuss the Ukraine-EU agenda and coordinate steps ahead of important international events, Sybiha wrote. - wrote Sybiha.

He also said that they discussed the latest diplomatic efforts and next steps to achieve a just and lasting peace.

We also exchanged the latest news on preparations for the visit of EU foreign ministers to Ukraine on May 9. Grateful to the EU for solidarity and unwavering support - added Sybiha.

Recall

Earlier, Sybiha stated that Ukraine is ready for peace negotiations in any format if Russia is ready for a long-term ceasefire, and not just a short-term truce on May 9.