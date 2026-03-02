Sybiha appealed to the UAE to provide protection for Ukrainian citizens during Iranian attacks

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha held an urgent conversation with his Emirati counterpart, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry expressed solidarity with the UAE, which suffered from attacks by the Iranian regime, and condemned these attacks. A key topic of the dialogue was ensuring the security of the Ukrainian diaspora in the Emirates. This is reported by UNN.

Details

During the negotiations, Andriy Sybiha officially called on the UAE government to provide Ukrainian citizens with the necessary care and enhanced protection in the current extraordinary circumstances. The Minister received assurances from Sheikh Al Nahyan that the rights of Ukrainians would be fully protected, and that they would receive proper treatment and support in all aspects of life in the country.

I appealed to my Emirati counterpart with a request to provide Ukrainian citizens in the UAE with the necessary protection and care under the current circumstances. I am grateful to His Highness for confirming that their rights will be fully protected and that they will receive proper treatment in all aspects. – Sybiha noted.

The Ukrainian side emphasized that Iran's actions pose an unacceptable threat not only to the countries of the Middle East but also to global stability. The parties discussed joint efforts to support long-term peace and stressed the importance of protecting civilian lives from unprovoked attacks.

In addition, the diplomats agreed on plans for future contacts at the highest level and exchanged official invitations for visits, which indicates the strengthening of the strategic partnership between Kyiv and Abu Dhabi during this critical period.

