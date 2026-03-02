Sybiha appealed to the UAE to provide protection for Ukrainian citizens during Iranian attacks

$43.100.11
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
03:45 PM • 1554 views
The world on the brink of World War III: what role does Ukraine play in the war in the Middle East?
03:00 PM • 4244 views
Ukraine strengthens consular support for citizens in the Middle East, no information about dead or injured - MFA
02:18 PM • 8406 views
Ukraine discusses with the EU changes in legislation regarding the possibility of confiscating oil from tankers of Russia's "shadow fleet"
02:03 PM • 11737 views
There is an appeal, we will respond - Zelenskyy on the evacuation of Ukrainians from the Middle East
01:36 PM • 10304 views
Current road repairs have begun in Ukraine - road workers clarified how pothole elimination is progressing and why it is not widespreadPhoto
Exclusive
01:33 PM • 11889 views
Oil prices are rising due to the war in Iran - what will happen to fuel for Ukrainians
Exclusive
12:02 PM • 14530 views
"I am shocked by how the West is building air defense" - expert explained how Ukraine can help partners close the sky in the Middle East
Exclusive
11:19 AM • 25461 views
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
11:00 AM • 16175 views
Ukraine-US-Russia meeting was planned in Abu Dhabi on March 5-6, we cannot yet confirm that it will be there - Zelenskyy
Popular news
The elimination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has provoked the deepest succession crisis in Iran's historyMarch 2, 07:24 AM • 33504 views
Saudi Aramco refinery in Saudi Arabia hit by suspected drone strike, Kuwaiti refinery by debris - mediaVideoMarch 2, 07:29 AM • 13160 views
The owner of an energy company and three officials have been notified of suspicion of embezzling almost UAH 68 millionPhotoMarch 2, 09:00 AM • 21848 views
Stories they try to hide: what former patients of the scandalous Odrex clinic complain aboutPhoto11:52 AM • 20179 views
Sowing calendar for March - main tips for a successful harvestPhoto01:28 PM • 12503 views
Publications
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
04:02 PM • 354 views
Sowing calendar for March - main tips for a successful harvestPhoto01:28 PM • 12652 views
Stories they try to hide: what former patients of the scandalous Odrex clinic complain aboutPhoto11:52 AM • 20311 views
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
Exclusive
11:19 AM • 25461 views
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get oldVideoFebruary 27, 08:06 PM • 135469 views
UNN Lite
Hayat presented the first single "Motive" from the mini-album "Triptych" about the warVideo03:14 PM • 1540 views
Olha Sumska touchingly congratulated her daughter on her 24th birthdayVideo01:09 PM • 9098 views
Did Zendaya and Tom Holland really get married? Law Roach revealed all the cards12:03 PM • 10790 views
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhotoFebruary 28, 09:42 AM • 73864 views
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhotoFebruary 27, 06:52 PM • 71418 views
Sybiha appealed to the UAE to provide protection for Ukrainian citizens during Iranian attacks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 168 views

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha appealed to the UAE to provide protection for Ukrainians during Iranian attacks. The UAE assured full protection of the rights of Ukrainian citizens.

Sybiha appealed to the UAE to provide protection for Ukrainian citizens during Iranian attacks

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha held an urgent conversation with his Emirati counterpart, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry expressed solidarity with the UAE, which suffered from attacks by the Iranian regime, and condemned these attacks. A key topic of the dialogue was ensuring the security of the Ukrainian diaspora in the Emirates. This is reported by UNN.

Details

During the negotiations, Andriy Sybiha officially called on the UAE government to provide Ukrainian citizens with the necessary care and enhanced protection in the current extraordinary circumstances. The Minister received assurances from Sheikh Al Nahyan that the rights of Ukrainians would be fully protected, and that they would receive proper treatment and support in all aspects of life in the country.

Ukraine strengthens consular support for citizens in the Middle East, no information about dead or injured - MFA02.03.26, 17:00 • 4224 views

I appealed to my Emirati counterpart with a request to provide Ukrainian citizens in the UAE with the necessary protection and care under the current circumstances. I am grateful to His Highness for confirming that their rights will be fully protected and that they will receive proper treatment in all aspects.

– Sybiha noted.

The Ukrainian side emphasized that Iran's actions pose an unacceptable threat not only to the countries of the Middle East but also to global stability. The parties discussed joint efforts to support long-term peace and stressed the importance of protecting civilian lives from unprovoked attacks.

In addition, the diplomats agreed on plans for future contacts at the highest level and exchanged official invitations for visits, which indicates the strengthening of the strategic partnership between Kyiv and Abu Dhabi during this critical period. 

The Iranian regime once again demonstrates a criminal policy of violence, terror, and aggression - Sybiha28.02.26, 21:40 • 14773 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World