The State Service for Ethnopolitics explained what influenced the number of national communities in Ukraine and what problems they face.
The State Service for Ethnopolitics explained what influenced the number of national communities in Ukraine and what problems they face.

The heating season will not be easy: Ukrenergo explained why

How technology and systemic steps help stop "gray" imports – lawyer's comment

Shashlik without harm to the stomach: how to eat properly and what to combine with

May 21, 05:00 AM • 101777 views

Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family

Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU

Sybiga: From now on, Russian oligarchs themselves have to prove that they are not subject to sanctions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1066 views

New EU rules force Russian oligarchs to prove their innocence from sanctions. Now they have to prove that they are not helping to circumvent them, otherwise they face restrictions.

Sybiga: From now on, Russian oligarchs themselves have to prove that they are not subject to sanctions

New EU rules on sanctions force Russian oligarchs to prove their innocence. This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha in a post on X, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the amendments to the sanctions regime adopted by the EU in May allow to hold accountable not only directly sanctioned persons, but also those who help them avoid sanctions - for example, through the transfer of assets or concealment of ownership.

From now on, individuals and legal entities that facilitate such activities face the threat of sanctions themselves. The EU no longer needs to prove that a particular Russian oligarch should be sanctioned, but rather the oligarchs must prove the opposite

- Sybiha writes.

"This is a great strategy that demonstrates the real power of applying sanctions. Although new sanctions packages dominate the headlines, such regulatory changes can be very effective, even if they are less popular in the media," the minister added.

He also called on other countries around the world to follow the example of the EU and adopt similar mechanisms to prevent circumvention of sanctions and strengthen their real implementation.

"Increasing the cost of the war for Russia and Putin's accomplices is the sure path to peace," the post reads.

Let us remind you

On May 20, the European Union added 28 more Russian citizens to the sanctions list for involvement in serious human rights violations, repression of the opposition and undermining the rule of law. 

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

PoliticsNews of the World
