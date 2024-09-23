Switzerland plans to simplify employment for Ukrainian refugees

The Swiss government intends to simplify the employment of Ukrainians with S status, SwissInfo reports, UNN reports.

Details

The Swiss government has instructed the Ministry of Justice and Police to prepare a draft consultation to facilitate the employment of Ukrainians with S status.

The current work permit requirement is proposed to be replaced by a registration system. The draft is to be prepared by February 2025.

Refugees with S status will be required to register with the public employment service. And those who are employed should be able to change cantons and are obliged to participate in integration activities.

Addendum

According to the Swiss Migration Service, 66,182 Ukrainians currently have a valid S status. However, 26,392 S status permits have been terminated since they were first issued in March 2022.

According to the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM), the vast majority of refugees have either voluntarily renounced their S permits or left Switzerland.

The S protection status gives you the right to live and work in Switzerland, as well as access to social security.

