“It's impossible": the EU says it will not return men of mobilization age to Ukraine

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 107777 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 111948 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 181371 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 144991 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 147561 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140656 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 189389 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112226 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 179164 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104826 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 71454 views
Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM • 44912 views
The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM • 33082 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 62116 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 33034 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 181372 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 189389 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 179164 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 206353 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 195064 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 145766 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 145366 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 149783 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 140961 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 157610 views
Actual
“It's impossible": the EU says it will not return men of mobilization age to Ukraine

“It's impossible": the EU says it will not return men of mobilization age to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25488 views

The European Commissioner for Migration said that the EU will not expel Ukrainian refugees forcibly. There are 4.5 million Ukrainians under temporary protection in the EU, and the possibility of granting them permanent status is being discussed.

EU countries will not expel Ukrainian refugees forcibly. Currently, there are 4.5 million Ukrainians under temporary protection in the EU, European Commissioner for Migration Ilva Johansson told in a commentary to Radio Liberty UNN reports. 

"This is not possible under the Temporary Protection Directive (a document regulating the status of Ukrainian refugees in the EU - ed.)," said European Commissioner for Migration Ilva Johansson.

When asked if the EU would help Ukraine return its men of military age from abroad, Johansson said that no one would be forcibly expelled from the EU.

The European Commissioner also denied that Kyiv was pressuring the EU to return Ukrainian refugees home. 

I have never felt such pressure from either Kyiv or the Ukrainian government. I must say that we have excellent cooperation and a very, very good dialog, and it is a real exchange of ideas. We work very closely together, and it works very well

- She said. 

Johansson pointed out that there are currently 4.5 million Ukrainians in the EU who are covered by the Temporary Protection Directive. The numbers have been growing over the past eighteen months.

"The increase is about 10 thousand per week. And we also see people returning. Nevertheless, the number of people covered by the Temporary Protection Directive is constantly growing. This is not a sharp increase. But there is an increase," the European Commissioner said .

 She pointed to a possible change in the status of Ukrainian refugees from temporary  to permanent.  This is something that is currently being discussed with member states. 

We have Ukrainians who would like to stay in the EU and have a stable residence permit. We have others who are preparing to return to Ukraine, and we also need to support those who want to do so and be part of its recovery. So we have to prepare for both [cases - ed.) And the member states are very active in this discussion. We all, and they, are looking for a pan-European solution.

- said the European Commissioner. 

Foreign Minister spoke about three key areas of the new policy towards Ukrainians abroad20.09.24, 15:03 • 25425 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Our people abroad

Contact us about advertising