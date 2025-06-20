Switzerland lifts economic sanctions against Syria

On June 20, Switzerland lifted a number of economic sanctions imposed on Syria, including those on the country's Central Bank. This is reported on the Swiss government's website, writes UNN.

On June 20, 2025, the Swiss Federal Council decided to lift economic sanctions against Syria. In doing so, Switzerland joins the European Union's decision of May 27, 2025. The Federal Council's decision enters into force on the same day at 6:00 p.m. - the statement reads.

The Federal Council lifted restrictions on the provision of certain financial services, trade in precious metals, and the export of luxury goods, following an initial easing of sanctions on March 7, 2025.

In addition, 24 organizations were removed from the sanctions list. Among them is the Central Bank of Syria, whose funds were unfrozen, as the organization is key to economic recovery.

Targeted sanctions against individuals and entities associated with the former Bashar al-Assad government remain in effect, as do restrictions on the export of weapons and goods that can be used for repression and surveillance.

The Federal Council first adopted sanctions against Syria on May 18, 2011, thus joining the measures introduced by the EU on May 9, 2011.

Recall

On May 27, the EU Council adopted a decision to lift economic sanctions against Syria, with the exception of security-related restrictions. This decision aims to support the Syrian people in rebuilding the country.

For the first time since 2011, Syria made an international bank transfer via SWIFT, opening the door for similar operations. This was an important step towards the country's return to the global financial system amid the lifting of EU sanctions.