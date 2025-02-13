Switzerland approves new program to support Ukraine's recovery

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Switzerland approves new program to support Ukraine's recovery

Switzerland approves new program to support Ukraine's recovery

Kyiv  •  UNN

The Swiss Federal Council has approved a €1.6 billion support program for Ukraine for 2025-2028. The program covers economic recovery, development of services and protection of civilians.

The Swiss Federal Council has approved a support program for Ukraine for 2025-2028, which will be part of a long-term 12-year assistance plan. The first phase of reconstruction and reforms will be funded by the international cooperation budget in the amount of 1.5 billion Swiss francs (approximately €1.6 billion). This is stated on the website of the Swiss government, UNN reports.

Details

Ambassador Jacques Gerber, Commissioner of the Swiss Federal Council for Ukraine, will be responsible for the program's implementation.

The program covers three main areas:

  • economic recovery - support for Ukrainian small and medium-sized enterprises, integration of businesses into the global market, rebuilding of urban infrastructure and repair of damaged facilities, especially in the frontline areas;
    • development of shared services - improving healthcare, education, social protection, energy supply and transportation. A special emphasis is placed on transparency and involvement of local authorities in the reconstruction process;
      • protection of civilians and peacekeeping - providing emergency humanitarian assistance, demining, searching for missing persons and documenting war crimes.

        The program includes a wide range of activities aimed at providing emergency assistance, creating a just and sustainable peace and providing the Ukrainian people with a foundation for the future,

        - the statement said.

        In total, by 2036, Switzerland plans to allocate 5 billion Swiss francs (about 5.2 billion euros).

        Olga Rozgon

        Olga Rozgon

        WarPolitics
        switzerlandSwitzerland
        ukraineUkraine

