Switzerland approves new program to support Ukraine's recovery

The Swiss Federal Council has approved a support program for Ukraine for 2025-2028, which will be part of a long-term 12-year assistance plan. The first phase of reconstruction and reforms will be funded by the international cooperation budget in the amount of 1.5 billion Swiss francs (approximately €1.6 billion). This is stated on the website of the Swiss government, UNN reports.

Details

Ambassador Jacques Gerber, Commissioner of the Swiss Federal Council for Ukraine, will be responsible for the program's implementation.

The program covers three main areas:

economic recovery - support for Ukrainian small and medium-sized enterprises, integration of businesses into the global market, rebuilding of urban infrastructure and repair of damaged facilities, especially in the frontline areas;

development of shared services - improving healthcare, education, social protection, energy supply and transportation. A special emphasis is placed on transparency and involvement of local authorities in the reconstruction process;

protection of civilians and peacekeeping - providing emergency humanitarian assistance, demining, searching for missing persons and documenting war crimes.

The program includes a wide range of activities aimed at providing emergency assistance, creating a just and sustainable peace and providing the Ukrainian people with a foundation for the future, - the statement said.

In total, by 2036, Switzerland plans to allocate 5 billion Swiss francs (about 5.2 billion euros).

