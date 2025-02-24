ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Sweden will transfer air defense systems to Ukraine for almost $113 million

Sweden will transfer air defense systems to Ukraine for almost $113 million

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28242 views

Sweden will provide Ukraine with Robot 70 and Tridon Mk2 air defense systems worth SEK 1.2 billion. The decision was confirmed by Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergaard.

Sweden will transfer air defense systems to Ukraine for a total of SEK 1.2 billion (almost $113 million). This was reported by UNN with reference to the X-account of Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard and the Swedish edition Svenska Dagbladet.

Details

According to Svenska Dagbladet, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Energy, Business and Industry Ebba Busch, and Minister of Education Johan Persson informed the newspaper that Ukraine will receive air defense systems worth 1.2 billion Swedish kronor.

On Sunday, February 23, this information was confirmed by Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergaard, who posted a corresponding message on her page on the social network X.

Ukraine will receive air defense systems worth SEK 1.2 billion

- the post says.

It is noted that the Robot 70 and Tridon Mk2 systems will be transferred.

Recall

On January 30 this year, Sweden announced a record $1.2 billion military aid package to Ukraine. The aid includes missile production, boats, trucks, ammunition, and training for the Ukrainian military.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarPolitics
swedenSweden
ukraineUkraine

