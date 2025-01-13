Sweden sends warships to the Baltic Sea: what's going on?

Sweden will send three warships and a spy plane to participate in a new NATO Baltic Sea surveillance mission. Rescuers have eliminated the fires. This is reported by SVT, UNN reports.

Details

This step is part of an operation aimed at protecting important submarine cables in the region. Although the timing of Sweden's participation in the operation is not set, it depends on the decisions of NATO mission leaders.

During the security conference, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson noted that in the current situation in Europe, peace is no longer what it used to be. He emphasized that although Sweden is not at war, the situation in the world is a matter of serious concern.

This year's theme of the conference focused on leadership and governance to strengthen resilience in the face of global threats. In his speech, Kristersson emphasized the importance of monitoring the situation and joining forces to ensure security in the Baltic region.

These events were the result of an incident when a vessel carrying fuel damaged the submarine cables between Finland and Estonia. The Finnish authorities intervened in time to prevent further damage. Sweden also contributed to the investigation and ensured the participation of its vessels to recover evidence.

The Swedish government says that the causes of these incidents may be part of broader hybrid attacks, such as cyber attacks, and that these threats may be part of a new security strategy in the region.

