Sweden sends warships to the Baltic Sea: what's going on?

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 35082 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 143620 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 125258 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 133023 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 132824 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 168965 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110268 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 162492 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104391 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113927 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 87180 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 128041 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 126668 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 84421 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 99136 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 143607 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 168956 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 162482 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 190323 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 179590 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 126668 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 128041 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142160 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 133861 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151108 views
Sweden sends warships to the Baltic Sea: what's going on?

Kyiv  •  UNN

 28042 views

Sweden is sending three warships and a reconnaissance aircraft to a new NATO mission in the Baltic Sea. The mission is aimed at protecting submarine cables.

Sweden will send three warships and a spy plane to participate in a new NATO Baltic Sea surveillance mission. Rescuers have eliminated the fires. This is reported by SVT, UNN reports.

Details

This step is part of an operation aimed at protecting important submarine cables in the region. Although the timing of Sweden's participation in the operation is not set, it depends on the decisions of NATO mission leaders.

During the security conference, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson noted that in the current situation in Europe, peace is no longer what it used to be. He emphasized that although Sweden is not at war, the situation in the world is a matter of serious concern.

This year's theme of the conference focused on leadership and governance to strengthen resilience in the face of global threats. In his speech, Kristersson emphasized the importance of monitoring the situation and joining forces to ensure security in the Baltic region.

These events were the result of an incident when a vessel carrying fuel damaged the submarine cables between Finland and Estonia. The Finnish authorities intervened in time to prevent further damage. Sweden also contributed to the investigation and ensured the participation of its vessels to recover evidence.

The Swedish government says that the causes of these incidents may be part of broader hybrid attacks, such as cyber attacks, and that these threats may be part of a new security strategy in the region.

Defense Minister: Sweden does not rule out sending troops to Ukraine19.12.24, 13:47 • 18441 view

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
natoNATO
finlandFinland
swedenSweden
estoniaEstonia

Contact us about advertising