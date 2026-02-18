Sweden names Russia as main threat due to Kremlin's aggressive behavior

Sweden has called Russia the biggest threat and warned that Moscow's increasingly risky behavior could provoke a dangerous escalation. This is reported by UNN with reference to Politico.

The annual report, published on Tuesday by Sweden's military intelligence and security service, mentioned airspace violations, sabotage, and cyber operations. All these actions are classified as examples of Russia's aggressive actions in Sweden's neighborhood, including the Baltic Sea.

Russia is the main military threat to Sweden and NATO - the report states, also noting that this threat is "serious and concrete," and Moscow's behavior is "opportunistic and aggressive."

At the same time, an Estonian report, as well as a statement by a high-ranking NATO official, notes that Russia has sharply increased its production of artillery ammunition, indicating that Moscow will continue to pose a threat even if peace is achieved in Ukraine.

Russia is "preparing for the next war," the Estonian report states, noting that the production of shells and other artillery ammunition has increased 17-fold since Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began, now in its fifth year.

The Estonian Foreign Intelligence Department reported that the Kremlin is trying to restore political influence in the Baltic region through controlled academic structures.