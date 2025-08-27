Svyrydenko's first foreign visit: in Denmark, the Prime Minister announced Ukraine's decisive steps in European integration

The Head of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, Yulia Svyrydenko, made a visit to Denmark on Wednesday, August 27. At the meeting with her counterpart, Mette Frederiksen, current issues were discussed - strengthening defense capabilities and European integration.

Details

During her first foreign visit as Prime Minister of Ukraine, Yulia Svyrydenko met with the head of the Danish government, Mette Frederiksen. Key topics of the meeting:

the issue of Ukraine's EU membership;

defense capability.

The main topic of discussion is the start of negotiations on EU membership. Ukraine is ready to open the first three negotiation clusters now, and all others by the end of the year. The opening of the first will be a signal to Ukrainians about the irreversibility of our European integration - stated Yulia Svyrydenko.

The head of the Danish government "confirmed the unwavering support" of her country for Ukraine's path to the European Union.

In Denmark, Yulia Svyrydenko also said that after negotiations in Washington, the government is working on a framework of security guarantees.

Our position is clear: no territorial concessions, limitations of sovereignty or defense capabilities - Svyrydenko emphasized.

We discussed Denmark's exemplary model of defense assistance, which combines state funding, international contributions, and direct purchases from the Ukrainian defense sector. - also noted the Prime Minister of Ukraine.

According to the head of the Ukrainian Cabinet of Ministers, the corresponding approach "provides a transparent and effective means of strengthening Ukraine's security and serves as a valuable plan for future guarantees." This will ensure the protection not only of Ukraine but also strengthen the security of Europe as a whole.

