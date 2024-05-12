Svitolina reaches the 4th round of the WTA 1000 in Rome

Elina Svitolina reached the fourth round of the WTA 1000 tournament in Rome. This was reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, UNN reports.

Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina continues her fight at the WTA 1000 tournament in Rome. Today, she won a convincing 6-3, 6-3 victory over Anna Kalinska, thus reaching the last 16.

Svitolina became the only Ukrainian tennis player to reach this stage of the competition in Rome.

In the next round, she will meet Arina Sabalenka, who knocked out another Ukrainian player, Diana Yastremska, from the tournament.

