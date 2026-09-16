The United States Department of Justice has charged Russians suspected of contract killings and terrorist attacks in Europe. ABC News reports, according to UNN.

Details

Attorney General Todd Blanche announced on Tuesday that an indictment against five members of an agent network that, according to investigators, worked for Russian intelligence services and organized the recruitment of operatives for attacks and contract killings in the United States and Europe had been unsealed in the Southern District of New York.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the network had been operating since at least 2024. Its targets included Russian dissidents and defectors, as well as countries considered allies of Ukraine.

According to the American investigation, the network included former Russian intelligence colonel Yuriy Khramyeev, his son—FSB officer Kirill Khramyeev, Cuban citizen Oemis Romagoza Durruti, as well as two other recruiters—Cuban national Yaide l Delgado Suarez and Venezuelan citizen Ángel Eduardo Castro.

All five defendants currently remain at large. They face up to 20 years in prison for conspiracy to finance terrorism, while three of them face up to 10 years for conspiracy to commit murder for hire.

Recall

German investigators identified two main suspects in an attempted act of sabotage at Leipzig/Halle Airport. One of them, a Russian citizen, is linked to Russian military intelligence.