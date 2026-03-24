Suspect in Bucha terrorist attack charged

The person detained for the terrorist act in Bucha, near Kyiv, has been notified of suspicion, the National Police of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, according to UNN.

The perpetrator who committed the terrorist act in Bucha has been notified of suspicion - the National Police stated.

Details

The incident occurred on one of the streets in Bucha. A local resident contacted the police, reporting an explosion that damaged windows and the facade of her house. While working at the scene, another explosion occurred, injuring two law enforcement officers.

Double explosion in Bucha, two law enforcement officers injured

Police officers, together with SBU employees, detained the 21-year-old perpetrator in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

Suspect in Bucha double explosion terror attack detained - Prosecutor General

According to the suspect, he met an unknown person in a computer game. "Subsequently, presumably, a representative of the Russian Federation offered to carry out explosions in the region and provided step-by-step instructions for manufacturing explosive devices. For each completed 'task,' a reward of 25,000 hryvnias was promised," the police said.

Detained for Bucha terrorist attack claims blackmail with mother's life over game - police

Based on this fact, investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine, under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, notified the suspect of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 258 (terrorist act) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - the police reported.

Double explosion in Bucha classified as a terrorist act - police

The police warned citizens: the special services of the Russian Federation actively use online games, social networks, and messengers to recruit perpetrators of sabotage and terrorist acts. Any offers of "easy money" related to performing suspicious tasks are dangerous and can have serious legal consequences.