Detained for Bucha terrorist attack claims blackmail with mother's life over game - police

The person detained for the terrorist attack in Bucha stated that he was blackmailed with threats against his mother, demanding that he plant explosives to keep her alive, the National Police reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

A double explosion occurred in Bucha in the morning, injuring two law enforcement officers. The suspect was detained.

Suspect in Bucha double explosion terror attack detained - Prosecutor General

Within a few hours, the police detained the 21-year-old perpetrator of the crime. According to him, he met an unknown person through a computer game. After some time, the new acquaintance began to blackmail the young man, saying that he knew where his mother was and that he was allegedly observing her with a drone, so in order for her to stay alive, he had to plant explosives. - reported the police.

Based on this fact, the Security Service of Ukraine initiated criminal proceedings under Part 2 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (terrorist act).

According to the SBU, the suspect "received instructions from the Rashists on how to make two improvised explosive devices (IEDs)." "For remote activation, the agent equipped each bomb with a mobile phone. Then the suspect planted the explosives at the site of the planned terrorist attack: one was hidden under a bench near the entrance to the residential building, the other - near a garbage container," the special service said.

"Currently, investigative actions are ongoing. Law enforcement officers are establishing the motives and all circumstances of the crime," the police said.

Double explosion in Bucha, two law enforcement officers injured