Surovikin and two other Russian generals were charged with suspicion of intentional murder of civilians in Dnipropetrovsk region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 182 views

Three Russian generals, including Sergey Surovikin, have been notified of suspicion in the case of shelling of Nikopol district in the summer of 2022. As a result of the attacks, 16 civilians were killed and 21 people were injured.

Details

According to the investigation, the attacks lasted two months. 16 civilians were killed, and 21 more people were injured, including four children.

In this case, suspicions were announced against:

  • Russian Armed Forces General Serhiy Surovikin, who, according to the investigation, commanded the "South" group of forces at that time;
    • Lieutenant Generals Serhiy Medvedev and Denys Lyamin, who then performed relevant official duties.

      They are accused of violating the laws and customs of war, committed by a group of persons, as well as intentional killings.

      According to the investigation, in July-August 2022, units of the "South" group from the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region regularly shelled Nikopol and other settlements in the district. Law enforcement officers believe that the suspects planned the use of artillery and gave orders to strike civilian infrastructure, including with "Grad" multiple rocket launchers.

      Separately, the investigation mentions the shelling of Marhanets on the night of August 10, 2022. One of the shells hit a dormitory where civilians lived. 10 people aged 41 to 61 died then. 

      For reference

      Since the beginning of the full-scale war, more than 7,365 criminal proceedings regarding Russia's war crimes have been opened in the Dnipropetrovsk region. As a result, 572 civilians died, and more than 3,618 people were injured. 

      Recall

      Over four years of war, the prosecutor's office documented over 240,000 crimes of Russian aggression, of which over 210,000 are war crimes. Over 1,100 people have been notified of suspicion, and 240 criminals have already been sentenced.

      Oleksandra Vasylenko

      War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies