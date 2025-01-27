Sumy suffered a night attack by Russian drones, infrastructure facilities damaged in the community

Russian troops attacked Sumy and a village in the Sumy community at night, damaging non-residential premises and infrastructure facilities, the Sumy RMA reported on Telegram on Monday, UNN reports.

Last night the enemy attacked Sumy community with a UAV. The explosions in Sumy and Pishchane village damaged non-residential buildings and infrastructure facilities. There were no casualties as a result of the attack. The relevant services are working at the sites of the explosions - RMA said.

As noted, today, January 27, anti-aircraft gunners shot down 7 enemy Shaheds in the sky over Sumy region.

In total, at night and in the morning, as indicated, Russians fired 4 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. Four explosions were recorded. Krasnopilska and Sumy communities were shelled.

