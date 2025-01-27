Sumy suffered a night attack by Russian drones, infrastructure facilities damaged in the community

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 100276 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 101676 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 109643 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 112367 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 133624 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104165 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 136821 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103816 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113468 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117010 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 121279 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 72538 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 116183 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 45030 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 45541 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 100276 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 133624 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 136821 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 168243 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 157920 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 32707 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 45541 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 116183 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 121279 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140751 views
Sumy suffered a night attack by Russian drones, infrastructure facilities damaged in the community

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30586 views

Russian troops attacked Sumy and the village of Pishchane with drones, damaging non-residential buildings and infrastructure. Ukrainian air defense forces shot down 7 Shaheds over Sumy region, no casualties.

Russian troops attacked Sumy and a village in the Sumy community at night, damaging non-residential premises and infrastructure facilities, the Sumy RMA reported on Telegram on Monday, UNN reports.

Last night the enemy attacked Sumy community with a UAV. The explosions in Sumy and Pishchane village damaged non-residential buildings and infrastructure facilities. There were no casualties as a result of the attack. The relevant services are working at the sites of the explosions

- RMA said.

As noted, today, January 27, anti-aircraft gunners shot down 7 enemy Shaheds in the sky over Sumy region.

In total, at night and in the morning, as indicated, Russians fired 4 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. Four explosions were recorded. Krasnopilska and Sumy communities were shelled.

Infrastructure and houses damaged in Dnipropetrovs'k region due to Russian attack: consequences shown27.01.25, 08:54 • 29633 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
dniproDnipro
sumySums

