Sumy region was covered by an alert an hour after the end of Putin's "truce"

Already in the first hour after the end of the "Easter truce" announced by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, an air alert was announced in Sumy Oblast. This is reported by UNN with reference to a message from the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

They also reported the recording of activity of enemy tactical aviation in the northeastern direction.

Threat of the use of aviation weapons for frontline regions - the message says.

The Air Force urged Ukrainians not to ignore air raid signals.

Recall

The US State Department stated that the United States of America would welcome the extension of the ceasefire regime after the one-day Easter truce.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, with reference to the report by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, reported that as of 8:00 PM since the beginning of the day of the ceasefire regime announced by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, the Russian army has violated it more than 2,000 times.

RF found an explanation for violating the "truce": accused Kyiv of using HIMARS