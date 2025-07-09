$41.850.05
Sumy region suffered a night attack by Russian drones: three injured, power outages

Kyiv • UNN

 • 608 views

Two enemy attack drones attacked the village of Nedryhailiv in Romny district, injuring three people, one with burns. 12 houses, 7 cars and a service station were damaged, and more than 80 subscribers were left without electricity.

Sumy region suffered a night attack by Russian drones: three injured, power outages

In the Sumy region, Russian troops attacked with attack drones overnight, 3 people were reported injured, there is destruction and power outages, said Oleg Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Overnight, Romny district was attacked by two enemy attack drones. Russian UAVs hit the village of Nedryhailiv. Three people were injured, one of them – in the hospital with burns

According to him, preliminary damage has been established: 12 private residential buildings, 7 cars (one completely burned down), a car service station building.

"More than 80 subscribers remain without electricity - energy workers are already working on restoration," Hryhorov said.

Addition

According to the Sumy Regional Military Administration, as a result of Russian shelling of the region's territory over the past day, there are injured civilians: in the Shostka community, a 74-year-old woman was injured as a result of a UAV attack.

During the day, from the morning of July 8 to the morning of July 9, Russian troops carried out 75 shellings of 39 settlements in 15 territorial communities of the region. The most shellings were recorded in the Sumy and Shostka districts.

The enemy actively used guided aerial bombs, dropping VOGs from UAVs and MLRS: more than 20 VOG drops from UAVs; more than 20 KAB strikes; more than 20 MLRS strikes. The enemy also carried out FPV drone strikes, UAVs, and a missile strike on the territory of Sumy region.

Damage in three communities, including in the Krasnopillia community - to an educational institution.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Sumy Oblast
