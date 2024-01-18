Sumy region: Russians shell Bilopilska and Velykopysarivska communities

Russian troops fired twice in one day in Sumy region. The occupiers shelled Bilopil and Velykopysarivska communities. The current situation in the border area was reported by the press service of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports .

During the day, Russians fired twice at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. Eight explosions were recorded. Bilopilska and Velykopysarivska communities were shelled. - the OBA said.

Details

According to the Sumy Regional Military Administration, as of 21.00, one explosion occurred in the Biopil community. It is known that Russians dropped explosives from a UAV on residents of the community.

Residents of Velykopysarivska ATC were more affected. There were 7 explosions there on Thursday, January 18. According to the regional authorities, the Russians fired at the community with SPG-9 grenade launchers.

Recall

Over the past day, Russian troops fired 17 times at the territory of Sumy region, 101 explosions were recorded.

