Russian troops' shelling of Sumy region over the past day claimed the life of one person, three more were wounded, the enemy launched almost 20 air strikes with CABs on the region, the Sumy Regional Military Administration reported on Telegram on Thursday, UNN writes.

As a result of Russian shelling of the region during the day, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded. A resident of the Mykolaiv community died, 3 local residents were wounded - in the Yunakivska, Vorozhbyanska and Bilopolska communities - the RMA reported on the security situation in Sumy region as of the morning of May 8.

During the day, from the morning of May 7 to the morning of May 8, as indicated, Russian troops carried out almost 120 shellings of 34 settlements in 14 territorial communities of the region. Most of the shelling was recorded in Sumy and Shostka districts.

According to the RMA, the enemy actively used guided aerial bombs, MLRS, FPV drones and dropping of VOG from UAVs: almost 20 CAB strikes; almost 20 FPV drone attacks; 30 VOG drops from UAVs; more than 80 MLRS explosions.

It is reported that civilian infrastructure facilities in four communities, including 10 private residential buildings, were damaged and destroyed.

Mourning days announced in Sumy on May 7 and 8 due to the Russian attack