$41.450.15
46.960.22
ukenru
May 8: Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation
03:10 AM • 10515 views

May 8: Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation

May 7, 07:04 PM • 24991 views

Black smoke in the Vatican: cardinals did not elect the Pope on the first try

May 7, 06:29 PM • 40946 views

Mineral agreement: details of how and what MPs will vote for have become known

Exclusive
May 7, 03:37 PM • 40652 views

Court decision is not a decree: how ARMA delays the execution of resolutions

Exclusive
May 7, 03:25 PM • 55806 views

Committee work: How much do the heads and heads of secretariats of VR committees earn and how have their salaries changed?

Exclusive
May 7, 02:38 PM • 47604 views

"Only Patriot systems can effectively shoot down ballistics": expert explained how air defense works and what Ukraine needs

Exclusive
May 7, 02:35 PM • 51629 views

A PrivatBank terminal exploded in Kyiv: miraculously, there were no casualties - video

Exclusive
May 7, 01:29 PM • 44858 views

Granola, muesli, flakes: a nutritionist explained whether dry breakfasts can be healthy

Exclusive
May 7, 01:20 PM • 41474 views

At what stage is the introduction of electronic payment in minibuses in Kyiv - the answer of the Kyiv City State Administration

Exclusive
May 7, 10:29 AM • 103989 views

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+8°
2.9m/s
58%
749 mm
Popular news

Putin's "ceasefire" has begun: Russia struck at the front-line areas of Ukraine - military observer Myroshnikov

May 7, 09:38 PM • 11646 views

Russian drone strike on Chernobyl: damage worth tens of millions of euros, repairs could take years - The Guardian

May 7, 11:58 PM • 7540 views

Ax attack at the University of Warsaw: there is a dead and wounded

01:26 AM • 12035 views

Putin refused Kadyrov's resignation from the post of head of Chechnya - ISW

02:39 AM • 10228 views

North Korea launches ballistic missiles towards the Sea of Japan: details

03:03 AM • 13815 views
Publications

Mineral agreement: details of how and what MPs will vote for have become known

May 7, 06:29 PM • 40941 views

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes
Exclusive

May 7, 10:29 AM • 103986 views

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

May 7, 10:06 AM • 107332 views

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports
Exclusive

May 7, 09:50 AM • 100344 views

They set records and increase yields: the story of the agricultural institute that made it into the Book of Records
Exclusive

May 7, 09:39 AM • 91216 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Yurii Ihnat

Robert Fico

Xi Jinping

Donald Trump

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Germany

Poland

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

May 7, 01:49 PM • 34237 views

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 66003 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 115744 views

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

May 6, 05:59 AM • 111673 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

May 6, 05:16 AM • 122321 views
Actual

MIM-104 Patriot

Shahed-136

9K720 Iskander

Starlink

SpaceX Starship

**Sumy region: Russians launched up to 20 guided aerial bombs, killing one and wounding three** On June 12, Russian forces struck the Sumy region with up to 20 guided aerial bombs (KABs), resulting in one fatality and three injuries. Source: пресс-center of the Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Facebook Quote: "The Russian enemy continues to terrorize the border areas of Sumy region with guided aerial bombs. Today, they launched almost 20 KAB strikes on the Velykopysarivska community." Details: According to preliminary information, one person was killed and three were injured. The strikes also caused damage to the infrastructure of the community.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 184 views

As a result of enemy shelling, a resident of the Mykolaiv community died, and three people were injured. Civilian infrastructure objects and dozens of private houses in four communities were damaged.

**Sumy region: Russians launched up to 20 guided aerial bombs, killing one and wounding three** On June 12, Russian forces struck the Sumy region with up to 20 guided aerial bombs (KABs), resulting in one fatality and three injuries. Source: пресс-center of the Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Facebook Quote: "The Russian enemy continues to terrorize the border areas of Sumy region with guided aerial bombs. Today, they launched almost 20 KAB strikes on the Velykopysarivska community." Details: According to preliminary information, one person was killed and three were injured. The strikes also caused damage to the infrastructure of the community.

Russian troops' shelling of Sumy region over the past day claimed the life of one person, three more were wounded, the enemy launched almost 20 air strikes with CABs on the region, the Sumy Regional Military Administration reported on Telegram on Thursday, UNN writes.

As a result of Russian shelling of the region during the day, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded. A resident of the Mykolaiv community died, 3 local residents were wounded - in the Yunakivska, Vorozhbyanska and Bilopolska communities

- the RMA reported on the security situation in Sumy region as of the morning of May 8.

During the day, from the morning of May 7 to the morning of May 8, as indicated, Russian troops carried out almost 120 shellings of 34 settlements in 14 territorial communities of the region. Most of the shelling was recorded in Sumy and Shostka districts.

According to the RMA, the enemy actively used guided aerial bombs, MLRS, FPV drones and dropping of VOG from UAVs: almost 20 CAB strikes; almost 20 FPV drone attacks; 30 VOG drops from UAVs; more than 80 MLRS explosions.

It is reported that civilian infrastructure facilities in four communities, including 10 private residential buildings, were damaged and destroyed.

Mourning days announced in Sumy on May 7 and 8 due to the Russian attack06.05.25, 20:46 • 7718 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Sumy Oblast
Brent
$61.64
Bitcoin
$98,754.20
S&P 500
$5,625.70
Tesla
$275.69
Газ TTF
$34.53
Золото
$3,360.84
Ethereum
$1,896.80