Sumy region: Russian army shells the region 44 times, there are destructions and wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 35326 views

On Monday, the Russian military shelled Sumy region 44 times. In particular, the Myropilska community was shelled, resulting in one resident of the community being wounded.

Sumy region: Russian army shells the region 44 times, there are destructions and wounded

The Russian military shelled Sumy region 44 times on Monday. A resident of the Myropilska community was injured as a result of the occupiers' attacks. The situation in the region was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

During the day, the Russians fired 44 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. ... Miropilska community: mortar shelling was recorded (10 explosions). A resident of the community was injured as a result of one of the shelling. In addition, there was a shelling with MLRS (12 explosions)

 ," reads the report of the Sumy DEC.

Details

In total, residents of 11 communities suffered from Russian attacks. On Monday, 228 explosions from enemy shells were heard in the region.

In particular, the occupiers launched 4 missiles from an airplane at Druzhbivska and Sveska communities.

Residents of Yunakivska ATC were attacked by UAVs with suspended explosive devices and artillery.

The enemy fired mortars and artillery at the Esman, Khotyn and Krasnopil communities.

Residents of Bilopillia were fired upon by the invaders using FPV drones, artillery and mortars.

The Russians attacked Seredyna Buddha with mortars, artillery and MLRS.

Sumy region: occupants sent artillery from Russia to Seredyna-Buda, there are destructions04.03.24, 19:16 • 25953 views

The enemy also shelled residents of Velykopysarivska and Shalyhyna communities with mortar fire.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarCrimes and emergencies
