Sumy region: occupants sent artillery from Russia to Seredyna-Buda, there are destructions

The occupiers continue to shell the civilian infrastructure of the town of Seredyna-Buda in Sumy region. The press service of the regional prosecutor's office reported about today's shelling , UNN reports.

According to the investigation, on March 4, 2024, at about 12:00, using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, the occupiers from the territory of the Russian Federation fired artillery at the civilian infrastructure of Seredyna-Buda, Shostka district. - reported the prosecutor's office of Sumy region.

It is noted that the shelling damaged the buildings of a school, a kindergarten and more than 20 apartments of local residents.

The consequences of the shelling are being recorded by law enforcement officers. Later, they will hand them over to the SBU.

Under the procedural supervision of the Shostka District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation is being conducted into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Over the past day, Russian troops carried out 155 strikes in Sumy region. They damaged more than a dozen private houses, three high-rise buildings, a hospital, and caused a fire at a sawmill. The police of Sumy region reported on the consequences of the attacks.