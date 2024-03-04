$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Sumy region: occupants sent artillery from Russia to Seredyna-Buda, there are destructions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25953 views

The occupiers shelled the civilian infrastructure of Seredyna Buda in Sumy region, damaging the buildings of a school, a kindergarten and more than 20 apartments.

Sumy region: occupants sent artillery from Russia to Seredyna-Buda, there are destructions

The occupiers continue to shell the civilian infrastructure of the town of Seredyna-Buda in Sumy region. The press service of the regional prosecutor's office reported  about today's shelling , UNN reports.

According to the investigation, on March 4, 2024, at about 12:00, using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, the occupiers from the territory of the Russian Federation fired artillery at the civilian infrastructure of Seredyna-Buda, Shostka district.

- reported the prosecutor's office of Sumy region.

Details

It is noted that the shelling damaged the buildings of a school, a kindergarten and more than 20 apartments of local residents.

The consequences of the shelling are being recorded by law enforcement officers. Later, they will hand them over to the SBU.

Under the procedural supervision of the Shostka District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation is being conducted into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Optional

Over the past day, Russian troops  carried out 155 strikes in Sumy region. They damaged more than a dozen private houses, three high-rise buildings, a hospital, and caused a fire at a sawmill. The police of Sumy region reported on the consequences of the attacks.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarCrimes and emergencies
Security Service of Ukraine
Shostka
Sums
