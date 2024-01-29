ukenru
Sumy region: four people killed and one injured in Russian shelling

Sumy region: four people killed and one injured in Russian shelling

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 100758 views

Four people were killed and another injured in attacks by the Russian military in Sumy region. In particular, residents of the Yunakivska and Znob-Novgorodska communities fell victim to Russian aggression.

Four people were killed and one more injured in the attacks by the Russian military in Sumy region.  The victims of the Russian armed aggression were reported in the Sumy Military District, UNN reports.

The enemy continues to kill civilians in Sumy region. Today, Russians dropped explosives from a drone on the outskirts of Mohrytsia in the Yunakivska community. The shelling killed a man who would have turned 37 at the end of February. Our condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

- reported another death in Sumy region.

Details

Earlier, UNN wrote with reference to the regional police that three people were killed  and one was injured due to Russian shelling of the Znob-Novgorod territorial community. 

It was noted that the occupiers attacked the community with mortars and MLRS.

In total, 46 attacks on the border areas were recorded in the region over the past day. There were 221 explosions in the region. Residents of Khotyn, Yunakivsk, Bilopil, Krasnopil, Miropil, Velykopysarivsk, Shalyhyne, Esman, Znob-Novgorod, Seredina-Budsk communities came under enemy fire.

Demchenko: Russian subversive groups are most active in Sumy region29.01.24, 21:11 • 69250 views

Velykopysarivska community: mortars (32 explosions), artillery (16 explosions), and grenade launchers (AGS) (24 explosions) were used. In addition, there was a UAV ("kamikaze drone") attack (1 explosion).

Myropilska community: a UAV ("kamikaze drone") was shelled (1 explosion).

Khotyn community: Russians dropped 25 mines on the territory of the community. Also, explosive devices were dropped from a UAV (8 explosions) and artillery fire was conducted (4 explosions).

Bilopilska community: a UAV ("kamikaze drone") was shelled (4 explosions), mortars (14 explosions), artillery (14 explosions) and small arms fire.

Yunakivska community: explosive devices were dropped from a UAV (2 explosions), killing 1 civilian. There was also shelling from mortars (3 explosions) and artillery (3 explosions) and MLRS (17 explosions).

Seredyno-Budska community: rocket attacks with unguided aerial missiles (UAMs) from an aircraft (8 explosions) and grenade launcher attacks (GLA) (5 explosions) were recorded.

Znob-Novhorod community: mortars (5 explosions) and MLRS (15 explosions) were shelled, killing 3 people (one on the way to the hospital) and wounding one.

Esman community: a UAV ("kamikaze drone") attack (1 explosion) and mortar shelling (4 explosions) were recorded.

Shalyhyne community: the enemy fired from grenade launchers (LPG) (1 explosion).

Russians shell Kherson suburbs, hit a residential building - State Emergency Service29.01.24, 23:20 • 67838 views

"Please note that staying in the 5-kilometer zone is life-threatening. Take care of yourself and your family, take advantage of the evacuation measures that are being taken at the border," the JMA added.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarCrimes and emergencies

