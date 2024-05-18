Sumy region: Forecasters warn of a high level of fire danger

Forecasters warn of a high level of fire danger in Sumy region. This is reported by the Sumy City Council, UNN reports.

Details

On May 18-20, the extreme fire hazard (class 5) will remain in the majority of Sumy region. This means that weather conditions will contribute to a high probability of forest fires occurring and spreading in the presence of ignition sources, such as open flames.

Residents of the region are urged to be responsible and cautious when handling open flames, especially when staying near forests and meadows.

No night frosts with thunderstorms in the daytime: weather forecast until the end of the week