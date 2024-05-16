No night frosts with thunderstorms in the daytime: weather forecast until the end of the week

Light rains and thunderstorms are expected in some regions of Ukraine in the coming days, no frosts are expected at night, with temperatures ranging from 4-11°C at night to 13-23°C during the day, the Ukrainian Weather Center told UNN.

Details

According to the weather forecast, tomorrow, May 17, there will be no precipitation, only light rains in the afternoon in Transcarpathia, Prykarpattia and the northeastern part of Ukraine; the temperature will be 4-9° Celsius at night, 16-21° Celsius during the day, and 13-18° Celsius in the eastern regions.

On May 18, in the Carpathian region, northern, eastern and Odesa regions, and during the day on May 19, in most of the country, there will be light short-term rains and thunderstorms; temperature at night 6-11°, during the day 17-23°.

Wind of variable directions, 3-8 m/s.