Sumy region bans traffic on roads in the border area: list

In Sumy region, traffic on road sections within a 5-kilometer zone near the border has been banned to prevent civilian casualties. UNN reports this with reference to the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

Details

It is reported that "pursuant to the order of the commander of the operational and strategic group "North" and in order to prevent losses among the civilian population of the border of Sumy region, the movement of civilian vehicles within a 5-kilometer strip from the state border of Ukraine" is prohibited on the following road sections:

- Ryzhivka - Budky;

- Booths - Iskryskivshchyna;

- Bezsalivka - Iskryskivshchyna;

- Iskryskivshchyna - Volfyno - Shpil - Pavlivka;

- Pavlivka - Katerynivka - Obody;

- Obody - Stepne - First of May;

- Stepne - First of May - Kostiantynivka;

- Kindrativka - Andriivka;

- Andriyivka - Oleksiyivka;

- Bilovody - Vodolahy - Novomykolaivka;

- Myropillya - Myropilske;

- Myropilske - Prokhody - Turya;

- Myropillya - Myropilske - Velykyi Prykil;

- Turya - Stepok;

- Ugroids - Stepok;

- Mykhailivske - Stepok;

- Pokrovske - Stepok;

- Pokrovka - Mykhailivka;

- Cover - Popovka - High;

- Pokrovka - Krasnopillia;

- Ryasne - Maiske - Mezenivka;

- Porozok - Popivka;

- Oleksandrivka - Ponomarenky.

In Sumy Oblast, the russian DRG shot dead two civilians in Andriivka

"On the rest of the roads, civilian traffic in the 5-kilometer zone from the state border is recommended from 8:00 to 17:00 until May 2024 and from 7:00 to 20:00 from June to October 2024," the statement said.

AddendumAddendum

The State Border Guard Service reportedthat most attempts to infiltrate Russian subversive groups are recorded on the border with Russia in Sumy region.