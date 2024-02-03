Sumy region bans traffic on roads in the border area: list

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 101389 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 128055 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129396 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 170933 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169042 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 275086 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177762 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166994 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148711 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 243902 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 106221 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 101127 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 82387 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 79004 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 91364 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 275080 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 243896 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229146 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 254596 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240511 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 128050 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103519 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103676 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 119993 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 120415 views
Actual
Sumy region bans traffic on roads in the border area: list

Sumy region bans traffic on roads in the border area: list

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30153 views

Vehicular traffic was banned on sections of roads in a 5-kilometer zone along the border in Sumy region to prevent civilian casualties from the fighting.

In Sumy region, traffic on road sections within a 5-kilometer zone near the border has been banned to prevent civilian casualties. UNN reports this with reference to the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

Details

It is reported that "pursuant to the order of the commander of the operational and strategic group "North" and in order to prevent losses among the civilian population of the border of Sumy region, the movement of civilian vehicles within a 5-kilometer strip from the state border of Ukraine" is prohibited on the following road sections:

-        Ryzhivka - Budky;

-        Booths - Iskryskivshchyna;

-        Bezsalivka - Iskryskivshchyna;

-        Iskryskivshchyna - Volfyno - Shpil - Pavlivka;

-        Pavlivka - Katerynivka - Obody;

-        Obody - Stepne - First of May;

-        Stepne - First of May - Kostiantynivka;

-        Kindrativka - Andriivka;

-        Andriyivka - Oleksiyivka;

-        Bilovody - Vodolahy - Novomykolaivka;

-        Myropillya - Myropilske;

-        Myropilske - Prokhody - Turya;

-        Myropillya - Myropilske - Velykyi Prykil;

-        Turya - Stepok;

-        Ugroids - Stepok;

-        Mykhailivske - Stepok;

-        Pokrovske - Stepok;

-        Pokrovka - Mykhailivka;

-        Cover - Popovka - High;

-        Pokrovka - Krasnopillia;

-        Ryasne - Maiske - Mezenivka;

-        Porozok - Popivka;

-        Oleksandrivka - Ponomarenky.

In Sumy Oblast, the russian DRG shot dead two civilians in Andriivka27.01.24, 11:44 • 31040 views

"On the rest of the roads, civilian traffic in the 5-kilometer zone from the state border is recommended from 8:00 to 17:00 until May 2024 and from 7:00 to 20:00 from June to October 2024," the statement said.

AddendumAddendum

The State Border Guard Service reportedthat most attempts to infiltrate Russian subversive groups are recorded on the border with Russia in Sumy region.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
state-border-guard-service-of-ukraineState Border Guard Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
sumySums

Contact us about advertising