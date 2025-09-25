$41.410.03
Trump allowed Ukraine to strike Russian targets in case of an attack on Ukrainian energy infrastructure - Zelenskyy
10:24 AM • 30961 views
Blocking journalistic investigations or expanding human rights: an analysis of the scandalous bill
September 25, 06:48 AM • 26235 views
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2025 to 2.5%
Exclusive
September 25, 06:09 AM • 51933 views
Metro to Troieshchyna: Kyiv City State Administration announced the development of documentation and the start dates of works
September 24, 06:42 PM • 52655 views
Panama canceled the registration of more than two hundred Russian tankers
September 24, 02:27 PM • 72548 views
Subsoil Agreement: Ministry of Economy Names Main Task of Joint Fund with US
Exclusive
September 24, 01:04 PM • 54543 views
Not only Poland, but also France and Great Britain: expert told how far Russia can strike Europe with "Shaheds"
Exclusive
September 24, 12:07 PM • 46912 views
Will there be power outages during the heating season: explanation from the head of the parliamentary energy committee
September 24, 11:17 AM • 42443 views
Novorossiysk attacked by air and sea drones: video and all detailsVideo
September 24, 11:04 AM • 72720 views
Heating season 2025: start, tariffs and main challenges
Sumy attacked by Russian drones: a hit on an enterprise and a casualty

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1384 views

Sumy is again under attack by Russian UAVs, hits have been recorded in the Zarichny and Kovpakivsky districts, damaging non-residential premises and an enterprise. One woman sought medical attention due to an acute stress reaction.

Sumy attacked by Russian drones: a hit on an enterprise and a casualty

Sumy was subjected to another drone attack by Russian troops, there were hits on the premises of an enterprise, one woman had an acute stress reaction, the head of the Sumy OVA Oleh Hryhorov and the head of the Sumy MVA Serhiy Kryvosheienko reported on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"The Sumy community is under attack by enemy UAVs. In the afternoon, hits were recorded in the Zarichny and Kovpakivsky districts. There is damage, the extent of which is being clarified," wrote the head of the Sumy OVA Oleh Hryhorov.

"The enemy is hitting Sumy with drones," confirmed the head of the Sumy MVA Serhiy Kryvosheienko.

He clarified regarding the hit in the Kovpakivsky district that "non-residential premises were damaged." "In the Zarichny district, a UAV hit a non-residential building next to a residential building," added the head of the MVA.

"Also in this area, there was a hit on the premises of an enterprise. Windows were blown out, industrial buildings and private transport were damaged. No one was injured," Kryvosheienko noted.

"Today, four explosions occurred in the city. According to preliminary information, these were 'Italmas' strikes. Two of them hit the territory of a private enterprise. One hit a residential area, where 27 windows were reportedly blown out. Another hit occurred near a communal enterprise of the Sumy City Council," said acting mayor of Sumy Artem Kobzar, providing details.

Hryhorov indicated that, preliminarily, there were no injuries. "But an elderly woman sought medical attention with an acute stress reaction – she is being provided with assistance on the spot," the head of the OVA noted.

Occupiers attacked Chernihiv: critical infrastructure under threat25.09.25, 14:45 • 3220 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Sumy