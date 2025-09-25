Sumy attacked by Russian drones: a hit on an enterprise and a casualty

Sumy was subjected to another drone attack by Russian troops, there were hits on the premises of an enterprise, one woman had an acute stress reaction, the head of the Sumy OVA Oleh Hryhorov and the head of the Sumy MVA Serhiy Kryvosheienko reported on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"The Sumy community is under attack by enemy UAVs. In the afternoon, hits were recorded in the Zarichny and Kovpakivsky districts. There is damage, the extent of which is being clarified," wrote the head of the Sumy OVA Oleh Hryhorov.

"The enemy is hitting Sumy with drones," confirmed the head of the Sumy MVA Serhiy Kryvosheienko.

He clarified regarding the hit in the Kovpakivsky district that "non-residential premises were damaged." "In the Zarichny district, a UAV hit a non-residential building next to a residential building," added the head of the MVA.

"Also in this area, there was a hit on the premises of an enterprise. Windows were blown out, industrial buildings and private transport were damaged. No one was injured," Kryvosheienko noted.

"Today, four explosions occurred in the city. According to preliminary information, these were 'Italmas' strikes. Two of them hit the territory of a private enterprise. One hit a residential area, where 27 windows were reportedly blown out. Another hit occurred near a communal enterprise of the Sumy City Council," said acting mayor of Sumy Artem Kobzar, providing details.

Hryhorov indicated that, preliminarily, there were no injuries. "But an elderly woman sought medical attention with an acute stress reaction – she is being provided with assistance on the spot," the head of the OVA noted.

