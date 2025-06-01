$41.530.00
Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1
Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

The OP explained why Russia is not showing its ceasefire memorandum

Summer will come to Ukraine with rain and heat up to 30°

Causes at Least 16 Different Types of Cancer: Therapist on the Dangers of Smoking

Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification

Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer

Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2

Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

Summer in Ukraine will begin with moderate rains: weather forecast for today

Kyiv • UNN

 524 views

On Sunday, June 1, rain, thunderstorms and hail are predicted in many regions of Ukraine. Variable cloudiness is expected in the rest of the country, without precipitation, daytime temperature 22-27°.

Summer in Ukraine will begin with moderate rains: weather forecast for today

On Sunday, June 1, weather forecasters predict rain in Transcarpathia, Precarpathia, in the central regions, Odesa and Mykolaiv regions. Dangerous weather with thunderstorms, strong winds and hail is expected in some regions. This is reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, reports UNN.

Details

Today the weather in Ukraine will be warm, but not yet hot. In some regions, light rain will fall on the first day of summer.

Moderate precipitation is expected in the southeastern part of Ukraine, and in the afternoon also in Transcarpathia and Precarpathia. In some places in the central, Odesa and Mykolaiv regions, there will be light short-term rains, sometimes with thunderstorms. The rest of the country will be without precipitation.

The wind will be westerly and northwesterly, its speed will be 5-10 m/s.

The temperature during the day is 22-27°; in the Carpathians, 15-20° is expected during the day.

In the Kyiv region, weather forecasters predict variable cloudiness, without precipitation.

The temperature in the region during the day will be 22-27 degrees Celsius. In Kyiv, the thermometers will show 23-25 degrees Celsius during the day. 

International Day of Water Body Cleanup and Local Industry Workers: What is being celebrated today01.06.25, 05:30 • 680 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

Weather and environment
Mykolaiv Oblast
Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Zakarpattia Oblast
Ukraine
Kyiv
