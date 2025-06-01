Summer in Ukraine will begin with moderate rains: weather forecast for today

On Sunday, June 1, weather forecasters predict rain in Transcarpathia, Precarpathia, in the central regions, Odesa and Mykolaiv regions. Dangerous weather with thunderstorms, strong winds and hail is expected in some regions. This is reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, reports UNN.

Details

Today the weather in Ukraine will be warm, but not yet hot. In some regions, light rain will fall on the first day of summer.

Moderate precipitation is expected in the southeastern part of Ukraine, and in the afternoon also in Transcarpathia and Precarpathia. In some places in the central, Odesa and Mykolaiv regions, there will be light short-term rains, sometimes with thunderstorms. The rest of the country will be without precipitation.

The wind will be westerly and northwesterly, its speed will be 5-10 m/s.

The temperature during the day is 22-27°; in the Carpathians, 15-20° is expected during the day.

In the Kyiv region, weather forecasters predict variable cloudiness, without precipitation.

The temperature in the region during the day will be 22-27 degrees Celsius. In Kyiv, the thermometers will show 23-25 degrees Celsius during the day.

