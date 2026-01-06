Sudden devastating flood in northern Indonesia: 14 dead and hundreds evacuated

Photo: Reuters

At least 14 people have died in a sudden flood that hit the Indonesian province of North Sulawesi. The disaster, caused by extreme downpours, struck Siau Island, leaving behind widespread destruction. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

According to the local rescue agency, as of Tuesday, January 6, 2026, the fate of four people remains unknown. Another 18 residents sustained injuries of varying severity.

We continue to collect data from local residents in case more people go missing. - said rescue service spokesman Nuridin Gumeleng.

Currently, more than 440 people have been forced to leave their homes. Evacuees are being housed in local schools and churches. The island's main transport arteries are blocked by rocks, tree debris, and a layer of thick mud.

Scale of destruction

North Sulawesi Governor Julius Selvanus confirmed that the water destroyed hundreds of residential buildings and several government structures. Authorities have deployed heavy equipment, including excavators, to clear roads and restore communication with affected areas.

Meteorological forecasts

Indonesia's meteorological agency warns that the country has entered the peak of the wet season. The highest risks of flooding during January and February are predicted for the following regions: Java, Sulawesi, Maluku, Papua.

Experts note that this year's rainy season is particularly intense, and the risk of recurrent floods remains critically high.

France paralyzed by anomalous snowfalls: over 1000 kilometers of traffic jams recorded in Île-de-France