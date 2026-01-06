Sudden devastating flood in northern Indonesia: 14 dead and hundreds evacuated

$42.290.12
Exclusive
January 5, 07:29 PM
Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive
Exclusive
January 5, 02:42 PM
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
January 5, 01:13 PM
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
January 5, 12:32 PM
Official: Yevhen Khmara to temporarily perform duties of SBU head
January 5, 09:38 AM
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
January 4, 03:52 PM
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
January 4, 03:39 PM
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
Popular news
Maduro's Capture: How the US is Strengthening its Influence in Venezuela and What Moscow Thinks - ReutersJanuary 5, 06:58 PM • 6654 views
Don't play games with President Trump: US State Department addresses Russia and IranJanuary 5, 07:20 PM • 5730 views
Emergency power outages on the left bank of Kyiv have been canceledJanuary 5, 07:26 PM • 3062 views
Syrskyi revealed details of troop training: increased instructor staff and changed programJanuary 5, 08:00 PM • 2578 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 6168 views
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitionsJanuary 5, 06:15 PM • 15860 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 58213 views
Selection without competition: why the Deputy Prime Minister is rushing to appoint the head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 5, 12:50 PM • 40349 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM • 103538 views
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 161437 views
Sudden devastating flood in northern Indonesia: 14 dead and hundreds evacuated

Kyiv • UNN

 • 222 views

A sudden flood on Siau Island, Indonesia, caused by heavy rains, has killed 14 people and injured 18. Over 440 residents have been evacuated, and hundreds of homes and government buildings have been destroyed.

Sudden devastating flood in northern Indonesia: 14 dead and hundreds evacuated
Photo: Reuters

At least 14 people have died in a sudden flood that hit the Indonesian province of North Sulawesi. The disaster, caused by extreme downpours, struck Siau Island, leaving behind widespread destruction. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

According to the local rescue agency, as of Tuesday, January 6, 2026, the fate of four people remains unknown. Another 18 residents sustained injuries of varying severity.

We continue to collect data from local residents in case more people go missing.

- said rescue service spokesman Nuridin Gumeleng.

Currently, more than 440 people have been forced to leave their homes. Evacuees are being housed in local schools and churches. The island's main transport arteries are blocked by rocks, tree debris, and a layer of thick mud.

Scale of destruction

North Sulawesi Governor Julius Selvanus confirmed that the water destroyed hundreds of residential buildings and several government structures. Authorities have deployed heavy equipment, including excavators, to clear roads and restore communication with affected areas.

Meteorological forecasts

Indonesia's meteorological agency warns that the country has entered the peak of the wet season. The highest risks of flooding during January and February are predicted for the following regions: Java, Sulawesi, Maluku, Papua.

Experts note that this year's rainy season is particularly intense, and the risk of recurrent floods remains critically high.

Stepan Haftko

SocietyNews of the World
Real estate
Technology
Reuters
Indonesia