Subway train derailed in Hamburg: oncoming train with 172 passengers damaged

A subway train derailed at high speed in Hamburg, Germany. This happened on Tuesday evening: there were no passengers on the train. This is reported by UNN with reference to mopo.de.

In Hamburg, an accident involving a subway train occurred at Billstedt station the previous evening. An empty U2 line train on the siding crashed into a buffer stop, after which three carriages derailed, and the rear of the train crashed into a barrier. Traffic between the stations was immediately stopped. The driver was taken to the hospital in a state of shock.

At the same time, according to German media, one of the derailed carriages could have damaged an oncoming train. There were 172 passengers on it: people were evacuated from the carriages using emergency stairs and transported by buses. The section of the line will remain closed until the end of the day, and the causes of the accident are being investigated.

