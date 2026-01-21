$43.180.08
Ukrainians' cash on hand increased by 12.6% in a year: NBU named the main reasonsPhoto
January 20, 08:12 PM • 23389 views
In Davos, "constructive" talks were held between US and Russian representatives on ending the war in Ukraine
January 20, 07:42 PM • 44381 views
European leaders in Davos presented a united front against Trump's ambitions for Greenland
January 20, 06:44 PM • 39317 views
Zelenskyy criticized the work of the Air Force after the UAV attack on Kyiv Oblast
January 20, 03:45 PM • 63489 views
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with Russia
Exclusive
January 20, 01:37 PM • 37974 views
Harvest, front, and public sentiment: what shapes the hryvnia exchange rate in 2026 and what it will be like
January 20, 01:28 PM • 55457 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by Reality
January 20, 11:08 AM • 26641 views
I'm still here: Zelenskyy says he's not going to the Davos forum yet
January 20, 11:00 AM • 29718 views
IAEA: Ukrainian power substations vital for nuclear safety were damaged amid a Russian attack today
January 20, 09:39 AM • 27354 views
Russia changed tactics in attacking energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy instructed to inform the US and other partners and expects a government report on restoration timelines
The Guardian

Subway train derailed in Hamburg: oncoming train with 172 passengers damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 172 views

An empty subway train derailed at Billstedt station in Hamburg, crashing into a support beam. Three carriages derailed, and one damaged an oncoming train carrying 172 passengers.

Subway train derailed in Hamburg: oncoming train with 172 passengers damaged

A subway train derailed at high speed in Hamburg, Germany. This happened on Tuesday evening: there were no passengers on the train. This is reported by UNN with reference to mopo.de.

Details

In Hamburg, an accident involving a subway train occurred at Billstedt station the previous evening. An empty U2 line train on the siding crashed into a buffer stop, after which three carriages derailed, and the rear of the train crashed into a barrier. Traffic between the stations was immediately stopped. The driver was taken to the hospital in a state of shock.

At the same time, according to German media, one of the derailed carriages could have damaged an oncoming train. There were 172 passengers on it: people were evacuated from the carriages using emergency stairs and transported by buses. The section of the line will remain closed until the end of the day, and the causes of the accident are being investigated.

Recall

Near the city of Barcelona in Spain, a train accident occurred: one person died and at least 14 were injured.

Yevhen Ustimenko

