ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Su-30SM fighter jet disappears near Sevastopol after missile launches - media

Su-30SM fighter jet disappears near Sevastopol after missile launches - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16665 views

According to a source in the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the Su-30SM disappeared from radar after launching missiles at Ukraine. An oil slick and wreckage were found at the site of the disappearance, and search and rescue operations are underway.

On the evening of September 10, a Su-30SM fighter jet disappeared from radar while launching X-31P missiles at mainland Ukraine. An oil slick and wreckage were found at the site of the disappearance, and search and rescue operations are underway. This is reported by  “Crimean Wind”, according to UNN

“According to our source in the Ukrainian Armed Forces, a Su-30SM fighter jet disappeared last night near Sevastopol,” Krymskiy Vetr reports. 

The plane disappeared on September 10 at about 23:42. 

The Su-30SM, along with the Su-35, fired X-31P missiles at mainland Ukraine from over the sea north of Sevastopol.

It is noted that the Su-30SM fired 4 missiles out of 6 available, after which it disappeared from the radar screen. The fighter jet was based at an airfield in Krymsk (Krasnodar region of Russia).

Rescue and search operations were launched at the site of his disappearance.  The operation involved Mi-8 and Ka-27 helicopters from the airfield of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Kacha.

An oil slick about 3 km in diameter was found, as well as the wreckage of the plane, including a wing. However, nothing was recovered.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

Contact us about advertising