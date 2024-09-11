Su-30SM fighter jet disappears near Sevastopol after missile launches - media

On the evening of September 10, a Su-30SM fighter jet disappeared from radar while launching X-31P missiles at mainland Ukraine. An oil slick and wreckage were found at the site of the disappearance, and search and rescue operations are underway. This is reported by “Crimean Wind”, according to UNN.

“According to our source in the Ukrainian Armed Forces, a Su-30SM fighter jet disappeared last night near Sevastopol,” Krymskiy Vetr reports.

The plane disappeared on September 10 at about 23:42.

The Su-30SM, along with the Su-35, fired X-31P missiles at mainland Ukraine from over the sea north of Sevastopol.

It is noted that the Su-30SM fired 4 missiles out of 6 available, after which it disappeared from the radar screen. The fighter jet was based at an airfield in Krymsk (Krasnodar region of Russia).

Rescue and search operations were launched at the site of his disappearance. The operation involved Mi-8 and Ka-27 helicopters from the airfield of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Kacha.

An oil slick about 3 km in diameter was found, as well as the wreckage of the plane, including a wing. However, nothing was recovered.