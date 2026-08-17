Su-24M crash in Khmelnytskyi region: specialists deciphered the flight recorder, a bird may have caused the aircraft’s damage

Specialists have completed decoding the flight recorder of the Su-24M aircraft that crashed in Khmelnytskyi region. According to the flight recorder data, elements of the control system on the left wing failed during the flight. Final conclusions regarding the causes of the aviation disaster will be made after all assigned examinations are completed, UNN reports, citing the SBI.

SBI employees continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash of the Su-24M military aircraft in Khmelnytskyi region, which killed two pilots. Specialists have now completed decoding the aircraft's flight recorder. Investigators have also received the results of the internal investigation conducted by the command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and commissioned an additional aviation and technical examination - the statement said.

Details

According to the flight recorder data, elements of the control system on the left wing failed during the flight. After that, the aircraft lost controllability and began rotating around its axis. It fell from an altitude of more than 600 meters, and its speed reached 809 km/h.

According to the preliminary conclusions of the internal investigation by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the damage to the aircraft may have been caused by an external factor — a bird strike. At the same time, this version still requires expert confirmation.

The aviation and technical examination commissioned by investigators is to establish whether the detected damage could have caused a critical loss of controllability and whether the crew had the technical ability to regain control of the aircraft and prevent the disaster. Experts will also examine other possible versions and are to determine the immediate technical cause of the Su-24M crash.

Final conclusions regarding the causes of the aviation disaster will be made after all assigned examinations are completed.

Let us remind you

Let us remind you, the tragedy occurred on June 16, 2026, at around 19:00 near one of the settlements in Khmelnytskyi region. The aircraft was making its second sortie of the day. Both crew members were killed.

The criminal proceedings are being investigated under Part 2 of Article 416 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — violation of flight rules or preparations for flights that caused a crash or other grave consequences.