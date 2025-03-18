Students were in shelter during the fall of debris due to the Russian attack on the school grounds in Kyiv - KCMA
Kyiv • UNN
During the drone attack by the Russian Federation, debris fell on a school in the Desnyanskyi district of Kyiv. Students were in shelter, information about the damage is being clarified.
During the fall of debris as a result of a drone attack by the Russian Federation on the territory of a school in Kyiv, students were in shelter, said the head of the KMVA Timur Tkachenko on Telegram on Tuesday, UNN writes.
Details
He confirmed that the fall of debris from a downed enemy UAV was recorded on the territory of an educational institution in the Desnyanskyi district.
School students were in shelter during the alarm
"There is a fire in the open area. Services are working," he said.
Information on damage and casualties is being clarified.
In Kyiv debris from the Russian attack fell on the territory of a school - mayor18.03.25, 09:29 • 33725 views