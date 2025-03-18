In Kyiv debris from the Russian attack fell on the territory of a school - mayor
Kyiv • UNN
In the Desnyanskyi district of Kyiv, falling debris has been recorded on the territory of a school. Emergency services have already been dispatched to the scene.
In the Desnyanskyi district of Kyiv, during a drone attack by the Russian Federation, debris fell on the territory of the school, the mayor of the capital, Vitali Klitschko, reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.
According to preliminary information, the fall of debris on the territory of the school was recorded in the Desnyanskyi district of the capital. Emergency services are heading to the scene
Air defense systems are operating in the Kyiv region amid the threat of enemy drones18.03.25, 09:18 • 14340 views