Air defense systems are operating in the Kyiv region amid the threat of enemy drones
Kyiv • UNN
Enemy UAVs have been detected in the Kyiv region's airspace. Air defense forces are working on the targets, and residents are urged to stay in shelters until the air raid alert is lifted.
Kyiv region! UAVs have been recorded in the airspace. Air defense forces are working on targets. Stay in shelters until the air raid is over. Take care of your own safety
An air alert has been declared in Kyiv due to the threat of enemy UAVs. The KMVA asks Kyiv residents to go to shelters and stay there until the air raid is over.
An air alert has been declared in Kyiv, the Kyiv region, and several other regions.
Addition
According to the KMVA, no air raid alert was issued in the capital at night. However, 7 enemy UAVs were recorded on the outskirts of Kyiv. As a result of the work of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, no damage or casualties were reported.