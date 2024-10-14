Students from Russia arrested in Finland for circumventing sanctions are released from custody
Kyiv • UNN
The third Russian student detained in Finland on suspicion of sanctions circumvention has been released from custody. He is banned from leaving the country and is suspected of exporting dual-use goods to Russia.
The Russian citizens who were detained in Finland in late April on suspicion of circumventing sanctions have been released from custody. This is reported by Yle, UNN reports.
"A third Russian student suspected of a gross regulatory crime has been released from custody. According to the district court, instead of being imprisoned, the man is now banned from leaving the country," the newspaper writes.
It is noted that he is suspected of being a member of a group that exported so-called dual-use goods from Finland to Russia, which can be used for military purposes.
The publication also adds that three Russian students were detained in May. Two were released from custody in the summer.
Three Russian citizens are suspected of exporting dual-use goods from Finland to foreign countries.