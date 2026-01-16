Strike on the Atlant Aero plant in Taganrog: Ukrainian Navy shows footage of the hit

Footage of the recent strike on the production facilities of the "Atlant Aero" plant in Taganrog, Russia, has appeared online. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Naval Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The destruction of several production workshops of the "Atlant Aero" plant has been confirmed. The enterprise manufactured "Molniya" type strike and reconnaissance UAVs and components for "Orion" UAVs for Russian troops. - the message says.

This strike was called the result of an operation carried out recently by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the support of the "Alpha" Special Operations Center unit of the Security Service of Ukraine.

Recall

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the strike on the UAV production enterprise in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation and a number of occupier facilities in the occupied territories of Ukraine.