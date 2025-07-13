$41.820.00
A week of slowdown, depth, and internal processes: astro-forecast for July 14–20
July 13, 06:45 AM
A week of slowdown, depth, and internal processes: astro-forecast for July 14–20
July 12, 06:07 PM
Zelenskyy announced a multi-level agreement on Patriot, as well as drone operations on the territory of the Russian Federation
July 12, 05:25 PM
Zelenskyy met with Umerov: they talked about drones and, probably, a new appointment
July 12, 04:32 PM
The next "Ramstein" will take place online in the next 10 days - German general
July 12, 02:30 PM
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free time
July 11, 07:13 PM
Supplies restored: Zelenskyy on the resumption of military aid to Ukraine
July 11, 02:42 PM
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
July 11, 02:05 PM
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
July 11, 12:36 PM
Russia intends to enter Dnipropetrovsk Oblast 10 km deep - Budanov
July 11, 11:30 AM
Ten children poisoned after visiting water park in Zakarpattia – police
Strike on oil refinery in Russian Kstovo: fire broke out after drone attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1724 views

On the night of July 13, drones attacked an oil refinery in the Russian city of Kstovo, which led to a large-scale fire and power outage in half of the district. Russian authorities claim to have "repelled the attack," while explosions were heard even in cities west of the regional center.

On the night of July 13, drones attacked an oil refinery in the Russian city of Kstovo, causing a large-scale fire and power outage in half of the district. At the same time, the Russian authorities claim to have "repelled the attack," writes UNN with reference to Russian Telegram channels.

Details

On the night of July 13, drones attacked an oil refinery in Kstovo, Russia. As a result of the attack, many districts were left without electricity, and explosions were heard even in cities west of the regional center.

Warning, video 18+!!!

Addition

On July 7, Ukrainian long-range drones of the Main Intelligence Directorate hit the Ilsky Oil Refinery named after A. Shamara in the Krasnodar Krai. As a result of the attack, one of the technological workshops of the enterprise was hit. It is noted that the Ilsky Oil Refinery named after A. Shamara is among the leading oil refining companies in the Southern Federal District.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

WarNews of the World
