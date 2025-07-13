Strike on oil refinery in Russian Kstovo: fire broke out after drone attack

On the night of July 13, drones attacked an oil refinery in the Russian city of Kstovo, causing a large-scale fire and power outage in half of the district. At the same time, the Russian authorities claim to have "repelled the attack," writes UNN with reference to Russian Telegram channels.

On the night of July 13, drones attacked an oil refinery in Kstovo, Russia. As a result of the attack, many districts were left without electricity, and explosions were heard even in cities west of the regional center.

On July 7, Ukrainian long-range drones of the Main Intelligence Directorate hit the Ilsky Oil Refinery named after A. Shamara in the Krasnodar Krai. As a result of the attack, one of the technological workshops of the enterprise was hit. It is noted that the Ilsky Oil Refinery named after A. Shamara is among the leading oil refining companies in the Southern Federal District.