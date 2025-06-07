Strike on Kharkiv: the building of the children's railway was damaged, the number of injured increased to 10 7 June 2025

$41.470.00
47.380.00
The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week
03:01 PM • 13153 views

The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week

02:43 PM • 29883 views

Canada extends duty-free import of Ukrainian goods until June 2026

01:51 PM • 13755 views

Ukraine's first "gold" in 28 years: gymnast Onofriichuk wins victory at the European Championships in the individual all-around

12:58 PM • 36382 views

Do not correspond to reality and agreements: Ukraine refuted the statements of the Russian Federation regarding the situation with the exchange of prisoners and repatriation of bodies

12:42 PM • 43185 views

Double murder of a Ukrainian woman and her young daughter in Belgium: Sybiha instructed the embassy to keep the case under special control

Exclusive
12:20 PM • 37099 views

In Kyiv, a scuffle with the police occurred in front of "KyivPride Park": law enforcement officers detained opponents of the event

June 7, 05:00 AM • 124987 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

Exclusive
June 6, 06:07 PM • 110514 views

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

June 6, 05:00 PM • 148538 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
June 6, 03:42 PM • 94031 views

Three years without punishment: how MP Kuzminykh avoids responsibility for a bribe of more than half a million hryvnias (video)

Popular news

Massive Russian attack on Kharkiv claimed lives of three people, 21 injured: consequences were shown

June 7, 07:23 AM • 40046 views

Russian Su-35 fighter jet was shot down in the Kursk direction

June 7, 08:15 AM • 114968 views

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a trip to Disneyland with their children

June 7, 10:33 AM • 65248 views

Bad weather in Poland left almost 30,000 people without electricity

June 7, 10:44 AM • 13111 views

Prime Video series "Étoile" is being canceled after one season

11:27 AM • 38242 views
Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM • 124987 views

Bullseye: why ARMA head Duma is afraid of reform and attacks journalists, not schemes

June 6, 02:47 PM • 123531 views

Car care in summer: checking fluids, protection from heat and typical mistakes

June 6, 02:30 PM • 124751 views

International web? Who is behind the iStore network, which is suspected of illegal trade in equipment?

June 6, 01:27 PM • 168954 views

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine
Exclusive

June 6, 01:00 PM • 213205 views
UNN Lite

Prime Video series "Étoile" is being canceled after one season

11:27 AM • 38430 views

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a trip to Disneyland with their children

June 7, 10:33 AM • 65431 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

June 6, 05:00 PM • 148538 views

Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"

June 6, 10:26 AM • 132085 views

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 172971 views
Strike on Kharkiv: the building of the children's railway was damaged, the number of injured increased to 10 7 June 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1168 views

As a result of the enemy attack on Kharkiv, the building of the children's railway was damaged. One dead and 10 wounded are known in the Shevchenkivskyi and Kyivskyi districts.

Strike on Kharkiv: the building of the children's railway was damaged, the number of injured increased to 10

As a result of the enemy attack on Kharkiv, the building of the children's railway was damaged, one person is known to have died and 10 were injured, reports UNN.

Details

The head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, spoke about the consequences of enemy KAB strikes on Kharkiv:

▪️ Shevchenkivskyi district. As a result of the shelling, the building of the children's railway was preliminarily damaged;

▪️ Kyivskyi district. A private residential building was damaged as a result of the shelling.

Emergency services and medics are working at the scene of the hits. Unfortunately, one person died. 4 people were taken to the hospital with injuries of varying severity. More than 200 employees of the State Emergency Service are currently working to eliminate the consequences of the strikes 

- Syniehubov said.

Let's add

Later, the mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, said that the number of wounded as a result of the enemy attack had increased to 10.

At the moment, one person died and 10 more were injured as a result of the strike on the Shevchenkivskyi district 

- the mayor said.

Explosions rang out in Kharkiv: the city is under attack by KABs07.06.25, 17:54 • 2012 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Kharkiv
