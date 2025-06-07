Strike on Kharkiv: the building of the children's railway was damaged, the number of injured increased to 10 7 June 2025

As a result of the enemy attack on Kharkiv, the building of the children's railway was damaged, one person is known to have died and 10 were injured, reports UNN.

Details

The head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, spoke about the consequences of enemy KAB strikes on Kharkiv:

▪️ Shevchenkivskyi district. As a result of the shelling, the building of the children's railway was preliminarily damaged;

▪️ Kyivskyi district. A private residential building was damaged as a result of the shelling.

Emergency services and medics are working at the scene of the hits. Unfortunately, one person died. 4 people were taken to the hospital with injuries of varying severity. More than 200 employees of the State Emergency Service are currently working to eliminate the consequences of the strikes - Syniehubov said.

Let's add

Later, the mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, said that the number of wounded as a result of the enemy attack had increased to 10.

At the moment, one person died and 10 more were injured as a result of the strike on the Shevchenkivskyi district - the mayor said.

