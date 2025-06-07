Explosions rang out in Kharkiv: the city is under attack by KABs
Kyiv • UNN
Russian occupiers attacked Kharkiv again, using KABs. Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported explosions and warned of the threat of new strikes.
The occupiers struck Kharkiv - explosions rang out in the city, reports UNN.
The enemy struck Kharkiv again - this time with KABs
He also warned that there is another KAB in the air.
